Tori Bidwell

083 #DailyUI Travel App Button

Tori Bidwell
Tori Bidwell
  • Save
083 #DailyUI Travel App Button interaction design button search travel app travel app design ux dailyuichallenge ui design design ui dailyui
Download color palette

Here's an interaction design for a search button on my travel app concept.

Tori Bidwell
Tori Bidwell

More by Tori Bidwell

View profile
    • Like