Muhammad Ilyas

brand design for Three sixty(package visuals)

Muhammad Ilyas
Muhammad Ilyas
  • Save
brand design for Three sixty(package visuals) illustrator corporate design corporate identity branding logo minimal brand identity design brand design kit brand designer brand identity brand and identity minimal brand identity design corporate brand identity brand design package design visual
Download color palette

here is the package visual for three sixty brand design. (the whole branding cost $1200) let me know what you think of the designs. thanks alot.

Muhammad Ilyas
Muhammad Ilyas

More by Muhammad Ilyas

View profile
    • Like