Security Scan App- Dashboard

The task was to create a client portal for a security scan app. As a project manager one wants to have an overview of the project security status at one glance and take necessary measures when needed.
So, I created a Dashboard, which provides an easy access to the security scan reports and visualizes the data in a comfortable and intuitive way.

