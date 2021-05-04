Security Scan App- Dashboard

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
The task was to create a client portal for a security scan app. As a project manager one wants to have an overview of the project security status at one glance and take necessary measures when needed.
So, I created a Dashboard, which provides an easy access to the security scan reports and visualizes the data in a comfortable and intuitive way.