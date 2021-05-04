Daily UI - #026 - Subscribe

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
For the subscription design I leant into the whole 'May the 4th' stuff with a sign up form to register interest in setting up a donation subscription to the Imperial Military.
Fonts are all Din Next LT Pro.
Thanks to Brian McGowan and Unsplash for the photo of the Stormtroopers (https://unsplash.com/photos/ggg_B1MeqQk).