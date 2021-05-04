Muhammad Ilyas

Three sixty degree brand design

Muhammad Ilyas
Muhammad Ilyas
  • Save
Three sixty degree brand design brand identity branding graphic brand designer corporate branding design minimal logo logo design minimal brandmark design corporate brand inspirations brand inspirations brand identity brand design branding
Download color palette

THe brand icon consists of 360 degree written vertically in the shape of shawarma. let me know what you think about it as a fellow creator. thanks

Muhammad Ilyas
Muhammad Ilyas

More by Muhammad Ilyas

View profile
    • Like