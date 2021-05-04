Lea Skrinjar
Pax6 Design Consulting

Corporate branding and website

Lea Skrinjar
Pax6 Design Consulting
Lea Skrinjar for Pax6 Design Consulting
Hire Us
  • Save
Corporate branding and website brand identity website strategy ux ui web design brand design design logo
Corporate branding and website brand identity website strategy ux ui web design brand design design logo
Corporate branding and website brand identity website strategy ux ui web design brand design design logo
Corporate branding and website brand identity website strategy ux ui web design brand design design logo
Corporate branding and website brand identity website strategy ux ui web design brand design design logo
Download color palette
  1. 1.jpg
  2. 2.jpg
  3. 3.jpg
  4. 5.jpg
  5. 4.jpg

WeCareWc was a brand development project for Chinese company that included name creation, brand development, logo design, brand visuals, and website design with the web shop. It was completely done by our team, from design to development. The process included strategy, exploration, design and development.

View all tags
Posted on May 4, 2021
Pax6 Design Consulting
Pax6 Design Consulting
Best team for your digital products
Hire Us

More by Pax6 Design Consulting

View profile
    • Like