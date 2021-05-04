Petar Shalamanov

Steer Rope Calf

Steer Rope Calf identity branding brand team roping horse gear cowboy equipment rodeo outdoor sports riding american line cow bull calf steer rope roping
One line logo created for a steer rope brand Top Hand Steer.

