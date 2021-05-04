Anton Tkachev
Bento Matte — Drag & Drop 3D Mockup Scene Creator

Anton Tkachev
Bento Matte is an editable, 3D visual design system with global auto-updatable style guides built right in Figma and SketchApp.

Effortlessly combine different elements to create compelling compositions that will surely help you tell a better story for your landing pages, websites, portfolios, presentations, and more in just a matter of minutes. The number of applications and use cases is nearly endless.

Available exclusively at UI8 ⭐

