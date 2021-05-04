Good for Sale
Elon Musketeer multibilionaire spacex meme magnate designer musketeer engineer tesla elon musk
$500
The logo is all about Elon Musk and his admirers. This is a community of people that want to support Elon Musk and help him achieve the incredibly necessary goals of securing humanity's survival. This logo is just a stylized meme of him, being the Musketeer.

