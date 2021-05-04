Hate documenting?

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
This is a design exploration of service which will help you document your design decisions. In the design process, we tend to do some trade-offs, and many times we forget why was the particular design chosen. This service will help you document everything that is necessary to keep the decisions log.
