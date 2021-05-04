Good for Sale
Samuel Briskar
Hate documenting?

Samuel Briskar
Samuel Briskar for ThreeDee
CHARACTERZ

Price
$69
Available on characterz.design
This is a design exploration of service which will help you document your design decisions. In the design process, we tend to do some trade-offs, and many times we forget why was the particular design chosen. This service will help you document everything that is necessary to keep the decisions log.

3D character from CHARACTERZ pack
Dog is from ANIMALZ pack

