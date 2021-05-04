Instagram- Redesign concept

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Here I'm going to share a re-design concept for Instagram. I hope you guys will like this sleek version.
The core reason behind this concept was to get rid of hard edges and bring a smooth and elegant effect. To show a prominent differentiation between the stories and the post section. Stay tuned, I will post a dark mode soon ⚫.
What do you think? Share your feedback ❤️