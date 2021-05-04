Priti Patil

Instagram- Redesign concept

Here I'm going to share a re-design concept for Instagram. I hope you guys will like this sleek version.
The core reason behind this concept was to get rid of hard edges and bring a smooth and elegant effect. To show a prominent differentiation between the stories and the post section. Stay tuned, I will post a dark mode soon ⚫.

What do you think? Share your feedback ❤️

