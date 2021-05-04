Paradine - Brand development - Motion

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Our client Paradine is changing, they hosted an event to introduce the rebrand to their team, they asked us to create a truly experimental piece of motion graphics artwork that would help build the anticipation for the team and get people excited.