Joyanto Joy

LOGO IDENTITY- ANCHOR

Joyanto Joy
Joyanto Joy
  • Save
LOGO IDENTITY- ANCHOR drawing art design simple logo qu logo u logo q logo anchor sea logo boat logo ship logo minimal logo adobe illustrator iconic logo creative logo typography professional logo minimalist logo business logo
Download color palette

This is a logo concept of a FEMININE FASHION brand. This is the final and digital structure of the identity.

[Q+U+ Anchor]

Joyanto Joy
Joyanto Joy

More by Joyanto Joy

View profile
    • Like