Sport studio

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
👋 Hi! I have made a new shot for the sport app.
The green color conveys the app mood. And it is look like energetic, cheereful and little bit have a yoga style.☘️
I hope this project you like too💚
==================================
Was made in Figma
More works you can find in my Behance profile: ☛https://www.behance.net/gajanegs
See you soon!