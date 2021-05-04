Easy-Invo Landing Page 2021

Hello People! 🤗

As I said I will update the full version of Easy-Invo later, here it is. I added plenty of things like invoices, Proposals, Tax filling, etc. Please check this.

.

There's a lot of room for improvement, your feedback and appreciation are always welcome

.

Hope you will like this design.

---------------------------------------------------------------

📩 Available for freelance work turjoui01@gmail.com

.

Skype | Facebook | Behance