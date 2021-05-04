Joyanto Joy

Logo SKETCH- ANCHOR

Joyanto Joy
Joyanto Joy
  • Save
Logo SKETCH- ANCHOR anchor logo ship logo iconic logo creative logo adobe illustrator logo concept logo idea identity brand designer design logo app design art sketch
Download color palette

This is a logo concept of a FEMININE FASHION brand. This is the skeleton of the logo with proper gridding lines.

[Q+U+ Anchor]

Joyanto Joy
Joyanto Joy

More by Joyanto Joy

View profile
    • Like