Smart Home Mobile App - ITO Team

Hi There! 👋

Today I made an exploration design about Smart App. This is an application for Smart Home that makes it easier to manage smart devices automatically and manually for specific parts of rooms. With a smart home, you can manage many things. hope you like it

🔥We're available for new projects: naimrasel3262@gmail.com

Behance: https://www.behance.net/naimrasel

Contact us: itobd2019@gmail.com

Thank You