Naimur Rahman🔥
ITO Team

Smart Home Mobile App - ITO Team

Naimur Rahman🔥
ITO Team
Naimur Rahman🔥 for ITO Team
Hire Us
  • Save
Smart Home Mobile App - ITO Team creative sign up log in remote control smart home app smart devices mobile app uiux ux design trendy clean ui smarthome clean minimal elegant simple ui ux light speaker
Smart Home Mobile App - ITO Team creative sign up log in remote control smart home app smart devices mobile app uiux ux design trendy clean ui smarthome clean minimal elegant simple ui ux light speaker
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble Mockup V 2.0.png
  2. Dribbble Mockup V 3.0.png

Hi There! 👋
Today I made an exploration design about Smart App. This is an application for Smart Home that makes it easier to manage smart devices automatically and manually for specific parts of rooms. With a smart home, you can manage many things. hope you like it

🔥We're available for new projects: naimrasel3262@gmail.com
Behance: https://www.behance.net/naimrasel
Contact us: itobd2019@gmail.com

Thank You

ITO Team
ITO Team
We design digital products and brands
Hire Us

More by ITO Team

View profile
    • Like