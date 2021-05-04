Wave Up

Investment Presentation for NPO

At Waveup we work not only with global companies and startups but with non profit organizations as well.

This time we assisted in pitch deck design for NPO to deliver its main purpose – to transform the state of global healthcare by bringing together industry experts, entrepreneurs, opinion leaders and patients. Such simple structure, colorful and engaging slides helped to showcase their marketing strategy in the most compelling way.

