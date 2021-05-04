Muhammad Ilyas

minimal design

Muhammad Ilyas
Muhammad Ilyas
  • Save
minimal design logo design illustration vector illustrator flat icon branding design minimal logo
Download color palette

the design was created carefully exactly as the client has asked to do. The client said he had no word to say about it. :-) . anyway, it has hidden meaning into it. let me know if you find it. its pretty clear though 😁

Muhammad Ilyas
Muhammad Ilyas

More by Muhammad Ilyas

View profile
    • Like