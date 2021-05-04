Running Tracker App

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
This is the UI design for a running tracker application that helps people track all their concerned metrics while running. In the designed home screen, a brief description of your daily run (day can be selected at the top) is displayed which includes the path followed during the run, and all other important metrics. A detailed summary of a particular day can be obtained if required. The second screen is the run screen, where you start your run. It contains options to choose between outdoor/ Treadmill run, to select music, to set a goal for the upcoming run, etc... And the Third screen is the sharing screen, where the metrics of your already added friends (can add new friends/ remove) can be seen. An option to start a competition with them is also provided.