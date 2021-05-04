We Evaluate Developers Logo (in English)

Beetroot Graphics

We Evaluate Developers / Oceniamy Developerów (Polish) - logo for the portal, the idea of which is to provide an honest and reliable assessment / rating of the currently offered development investments.

Posted on May 4, 2021
