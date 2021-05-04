🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Greetings,
I'm Fahim, a professional branding designer. Here is my new dribbble shot of a Corporate Business card Design. I hope you like it. If you like it, please give me a love for this shot. If you want any logo or branding design, please feel free to say me. I will give you a unique design concept with your satisfaction.
Business Inquiry
--------------------
Email: fahmiduli696@gmail.com
Whatsapp: +8801815773499
Facebook: www.facebook.com/fahimkhan0078
Behance: www.behance.net/fahimkhan007
Instagram: www.instagram.com/fahim_the_logo_king
Thank you
Fahim Islam