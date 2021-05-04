Crouton icon - Redesign

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
I've been wanting to redesign the icon for my recipe app Crouton for some time. Over the last month of so I've gone though multiple iterations and finally arrived here. Really happy with the final result, it reflects the folder style within the app.
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/crouton-cooking-companion/id1461650987