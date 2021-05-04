Devin Davies

Crouton icon - Redesign

Crouton icon - Redesign recipe book recipe card iconography design kitchen chef book cooking recipe graphic ios appstore app app icon icon recipe app crouton
I've been wanting to redesign the icon for my recipe app Crouton for some time. Over the last month of so I've gone though multiple iterations and finally arrived here. Really happy with the final result, it reflects the folder style within the app.

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/crouton-cooking-companion/id1461650987

