Flat Lay Lifestyle Lightroom Presets

Burnt Driftwood Flat Lay and Lifestyle Lightroom Preset collection features 32 carefully crafted Lightroom presets, inspired by the bright and clear tones of a sunlight-filled room. A crisp and contrasty feel reminiscent of old driftwood, freshly washed white bed linen and shadow plays in the afternoon sun come together in this unique color palette. With the custom-blended toning and warm shades, this harmonious preset collection adds a white and clean look to your photos.
The toning and colors of these presets vary from a warm glow to a cool touch, though all presets have a natural white crisp and bright feel without looking to over-edited.
