Cristina G.

Coconut

Cristina G.
Cristina G.
  • Save
Coconut relaxing drawing white brown coconut procreate illustration
Download color palette

I am REALLY trying to draw something - anything - no matter how quick once a week. Just for the enjoyment of my soul. And actually sticking to that is way harder than expected.

So here is a coconut :)

View all tags
Posted on May 4, 2021
Cristina G.
Cristina G.

More by Cristina G.

View profile
    • Like