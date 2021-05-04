🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
hi I am releasing a comic blog on my insta, I tell what is around me, and around me is fucked
propaganda and madness in Russia are already going through the roof. The innocent Navalny is in prison, and the scum from television shoot at him like an animal in a cage and destroy him every day.