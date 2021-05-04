I created colors on these color palettes from popular colors and trends nowadays. I also set up the system to help you start your product faster and easier. Especially this system easy to be customized to your app/website projects.

Feel free to comments here:

wiphan.design@gmail.com

Free Figma file here----

https://www.figma.com/community/file/971367681064029979/Design-system-for-color-palettes-4-sets-Colors-Palettes