wiphan.design

4 Sets Colors Palettes

wiphan.design
wiphan.design
  • Save
4 Sets Colors Palettes design
Download color palette

I created colors on these color palettes from popular colors and trends nowadays. I also set up the system to help you start your product faster and easier. Especially this system easy to be customized to your app/website projects.
Feel free to comments here:
wiphan.design@gmail.com
Free Figma file here----
https://www.figma.com/community/file/971367681064029979/Design-system-for-color-palettes-4-sets-Colors-Palettes

View all tags
Posted on May 4, 2021
wiphan.design
wiphan.design

More by wiphan.design

View profile
    • Like