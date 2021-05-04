Roma Shatilovich

Tiktok playlist concept

app ux mobile typography ui figma design tiktok
This is an obvious and simple feature in the application that is missing. All videos you like go to the "liked" folder. You can also create a playlist and add your videos there.

Posted on May 4, 2021
