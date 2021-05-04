Blank wireframe kit ⚡️

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Blank wireframe kit is a library of 200+ ready-to-use blocks in 8 popular categories, that covers the most commonly used subjects. The shortest way to create a cool designed website starts here.
Explore more design assets on our website. All of them are available under Craftwork Pro Access. Get all the resources we made or will make during your subscription period with a really huge discount.
