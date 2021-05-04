Good for Sale
Craftwork Studio

Blank wireframe kit ⚡️

Craftwork Studio
Craftwork Studio
Hire Me
  • Save
Blank wireframe kit ⚡️ wireframe blank product app illustrations design ui website landing vector web craftwork

Blank

Price
$48
Buy now
Available on bit.ly
Good for sale
Blank
Download color palette

Blank

Price
$48
Buy now
Available on bit.ly
Good for sale
Blank

Blank wireframe kit is a library of 200+ ready-to-use blocks in 8 popular categories, that covers the most commonly used subjects. The shortest way to create a cool designed website starts here.   

🌿 Get Blank Wireframe Kit

Explore more design assets on our website. All of them are available under Craftwork Pro Access. Get all the resources we made or will make during your subscription period with a really huge discount.

Follow us on: Behance | Twitter | Instagram | UI8 | CM | Craftwork | Telegram

Craftwork Studio
Craftwork Studio
Interface assets for designers and startup creatives
Hire Me

More by Craftwork Studio

View profile
    • Like