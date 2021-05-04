Daniyal Pirzada

Minimalist Instagram Story template

Minimalist Instagram Story template typography ui icon logo graphic design branding vector minimal design animation illustration
Ready to have a stylish Instagram Story for your business? This template consists of 70 Instagram stories in a black and white combination that would make your Instagram feed look professionally gorgeous. It is perfect for travel bloggers, influencers, and entrepreneurs who would like to focus more on what they do best Marketing! Let us do the designing part for you. =)

Get it now
https://crmrkt.com/3Wo9JV

