Argon Dashboard PRO Material-UI is a completly new product built on our newest re-built from scratch framework structure that is meant to make our products more intuitive, more adaptive and, needless to say, so much easier to customize. Let Argon amaze you with its cool features and build tools and get your project to a whole new level.
What can you find in the PRO version?
- 200 Coded Elements
- 14 Customized Plugins
- 6 Example Pages
Check out the Live Preview
