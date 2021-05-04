Rokas Aleliunas

Boring stuff

Boring stuff two face merge portrait illustration portrait girl lines poster laconic illustration composition abstract minimal
The boring stuff. Random sketches of the day.

Prints and social media:
https://casualpolarbear.com/
https://www.instagram.com/casual_polar_bear/

Two years of everyday poster.
