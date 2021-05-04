Daniyal Pirzada

50 Girl Boss Social Media Templates

Daniyal Pirzada
Daniyal Pirzada
  • Save
50 Girl Boss Social Media Templates flat web website app ux icon ui vector minimal logo illustrator design
Download color palette

This template perfect for promoting your products and branding. Editable Text, Image, And element. These posts are easy to customize and perfect for crafting a stunning and consistent Instagram feed. Change FONT TYPE Change COLORS Change SIZES (of elements and text) Change ORIENTATION This Instagram-themed grid is editable on Canva.com, you don´t need to use Photoshop!

Get it now https://crmrkt.com/PK5xRR

View all tags
Posted on May 4, 2021
Daniyal Pirzada
Daniyal Pirzada

More by Daniyal Pirzada

View profile
    • Like