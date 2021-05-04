Partha Majumder

Beer brand identity

Partha Majumder
Partha Majumder
  • Save
Beer brand identity graphic design beer logo beer label beer can flat minimal graphicdesign beer beer branding emblem logo design logo branding
Download color palette

This is a fictional logo created for a contest. The client wanted an emblem logo with an emphasis on "BREWERY" rather than restaurant. The client owns an old fashion type, cozy restaurant with their own purified golden hop extracted beer. Any kind of suggestion regarding this logo will be highly appreciated. Thank you in advance. #logodesign #brand #brandidentity #branding #logo #beerlogo #beerlover

Partha Majumder
Partha Majumder

More by Partha Majumder

View profile
    • Like