"Lights can draw bright shadows around plastic and glass materials"
I literally started from this simple idea.
👇🏼
The main composition in affected by the number 4.
I decided to play with this number to create a visual for Microsoft design, just by using:
1️⃣ The iconic “flying windows” logo, with its four colors .
2️⃣ Simple squared shapes.
3️⃣ Rectangular Lights coming from each corner of the scene with the iconic respective colors.
4️⃣ Four Depth levels for each glassy window in the icon.
What do you think about this visual idea? Do you like it? 🤔
I hope you enjoy it ❤️ and if you want, just leave a comment here below, to share your thoughts and ask questions! 📜
Let's connect on Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/enrico-deiana/ 🤟🏼