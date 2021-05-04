"Lights can draw bright shadows around plastic and glass materials"

I literally started from this simple idea.

👇🏼

The main composition in affected by the number 4.

I decided to play with this number to create a visual for Microsoft design, just by using:

1️⃣ The iconic “flying windows” logo, with its four colors .

2️⃣ Simple squared shapes.

3️⃣ Rectangular Lights coming from each corner of the scene with the iconic respective colors.

4️⃣ Four Depth levels for each glassy window in the icon.

