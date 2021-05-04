Booky Margoof

A–Y Felt Alphablocks ✨🔤

A–Y Felt Alphablocks ✨🔤 sewing felt handmade typography type 36daysoftype08 36dayoftype
Getting there! Only Z and the numbers left to go now.

Hand-cut and hand-sewn felt letters on 2.5" plush squares for 36 Days of Type 2021.

Posted on May 4, 2021
