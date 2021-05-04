Elliot Carlberg

DIALOGISKT - Branding

DIALOGISKT - Branding designer portfolio csgo design dialogiskt branding identitydesign branding design logotype landing page bank account ui design desktop ui design csgo betting ui elliot carlberg cxrlberg casino design branding logo
Take a look at this logotype concept I made for the YouTube channel "Dialogiskt".
I hope you enjoy it.

Be sure to drop some feedback, what could be improved? Every little response is appriceated.

📨 I'm ready to work on your next project hello@elliotcarlberg.com

Thank you.
/Elliot

