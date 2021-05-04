Daria Petrova

Chat App - Landing Page

Chat App - Landing Page
This is my concept of a chat app landing page, made as a part of an assignment for my web design course.

Design: Figma
Web Development: Webflow

Posted on May 4, 2021
