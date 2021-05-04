The Resume Collective

Resume Template | CV | Cover Letter | Resume Pack | Download

The Resume Collective
The Resume Collective
  • Save
Resume Template | CV | Cover Letter | Resume Pack | Download download editable resume resume cv resume clean minimalist resume professional resume modern cv modern resume curriculum vitae
Resume Template | CV | Cover Letter | Resume Pack | Download download editable resume resume cv resume clean minimalist resume professional resume modern cv modern resume curriculum vitae
Resume Template | CV | Cover Letter | Resume Pack | Download download editable resume resume cv resume clean minimalist resume professional resume modern cv modern resume curriculum vitae
Resume Template | CV | Cover Letter | Resume Pack | Download download editable resume resume cv resume clean minimalist resume professional resume modern cv modern resume curriculum vitae
Resume Template | CV | Cover Letter | Resume Pack | Download download editable resume resume cv resume clean minimalist resume professional resume modern cv modern resume curriculum vitae
Resume Template | CV | Cover Letter | Resume Pack | Download download editable resume resume cv resume clean minimalist resume professional resume modern cv modern resume curriculum vitae
Resume Template | CV | Cover Letter | Resume Pack | Download download editable resume resume cv resume clean minimalist resume professional resume modern cv modern resume curriculum vitae
Resume Template | CV | Cover Letter | Resume Pack | Download download editable resume resume cv resume clean minimalist resume professional resume modern cv modern resume curriculum vitae
Download color palette
  1. Resume-Download-two-page-resume-CV-design-clean-minimalist-title-page.jpg
  2. Resume-Download-two-page-resume-minimalist-simple-clean-elegant-CV-design-2-page-Iso.jpg
  3. Resume-Download-two-page-resume-CV-A4-and-US-Letter-design.jpg
  4. Resume-Download-two-page-resume-CV-design-Icons.jpg
  5. Resume-Download-two-page-resume-CV-design-Isometric-resume-bundle.jpg
  6. Resume-Download-two-page-resume-CV-design-Reference-and-Cover-Letter-flat.jpg
  7. Resume-Download-two-page-resume-CV-design-References-and-Cover-Letter-iso.jpg
  8. Resume-Download-two-page-resume-CV-design-three-step-instructions.jpg

https://www.etsy.com/nz/shop/DownloadCollective

Check out our brand new resume template pack
This modern, elegant design is sure to help you leave a lasting impression.

It is easy to download and start editing in MS Word.
These files are perfect for Mac and PC.

All our templates include both US Letter and A4 paper sizes.

https://www.etsy.com/nz/shop/DownloadCollective

The Resume Collective
The Resume Collective
Professional Templates

More by The Resume Collective

View profile
    • Like