Christian Kunwald

36 Days of Type - the penultimate 6 days

Christian Kunwald
Christian Kunwald
  • Save
36 Days of Type - the penultimate 6 days illustration motion design after effects animation typography motiongraphics 36daysoftype
Download color palette

This year I gave 36 Days of Type a shot. These are my letters 25 to 30.

You can find them all on my www.instagram.com/chris_kunwald

Christian Kunwald
Christian Kunwald

More by Christian Kunwald

View profile
    • Like