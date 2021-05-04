Shruti

Swipe Right on Yourself

Shruti
Shruti
  • Save
Swipe Right on Yourself swipe right lettering tinder typography illustration
Download color palette

Full artwork on my website/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shrutisetakkar/

View all tags
Posted on May 4, 2021
Shruti
Shruti

More by Shruti

View profile
    • Like