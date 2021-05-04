Netflix Gamified - Light

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
A light version of the previous Gamified Netflix concept. I know this goes against the branding colours, but it's fun to experiment to avoid burnout...plus, I wouldn't mind having an option for a dark/light mode in apps such as these.
Earn experience through watching content and completing challenges. Invite and join friends parties to watch together.
Designed in Figma.