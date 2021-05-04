Elliott Wilkie
Netflix Gamified - Light

Netflix Gamified - Light
A light version of the previous Gamified Netflix concept. I know this goes against the branding colours, but it's fun to experiment to avoid burnout...plus, I wouldn't mind having an option for a dark/light mode in apps such as these.

Earn experience through watching content and completing challenges. Invite and join friends parties to watch together.

Designed in Figma.

Posted on May 4, 2021
