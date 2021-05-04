Hello everyone...

I created simple vpn design. I just want to tell you all how I get an idea of designing vpn application.

I have never applied vpn for using facebook, twitter , instagram, etc until this year.After military coup on Feb 1, Junta cut off internet in the purpose of not knowing what is happening in Myanmar to other countries. In these days, Military blocks facebook , Instagram , twitter.

We cannot use those apps without vpn. So , I have an idea creating vpn design.

Can you give a suggestion on my vpn design?