Aurora Phan

Smart Home Devices Application

Aurora Phan
Aurora Phan
  • Save
Smart Home Devices Application devices room dark mode smartphone interface mobile design app ux ui
Download color palette

User can easily get an overview of what is going on in their house.
And for more detail, all it takes is just a tap.

View all tags
Posted on May 4, 2021
Aurora Phan
Aurora Phan
UI/UX. Print Design.

More by Aurora Phan

View profile
    • Like