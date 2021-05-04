Mihai Dolganiuc

ClipHire Approved Logo Design for Digital Resume Website

Download color palette
Hello everyone 👋

Would like to share the approved logo for ClipHire which is a platform that offers the opportunity to connect with employers and the other way around.

This wordmark is based on the simple idea of combining elements such as the symbol of Screen / Media / Clip while the top right one is also an arrow to accent on the idea of growth and finding better opportunities.

    • Like