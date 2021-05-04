Parkr: Parking Assistant App

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Parkr is an all-in-one parking assistant app that helps you search lots around you, book your space and navigate through the parking lot, complete with online payments. This was a UX project that was made for a design hackathon. Our team came 2nd!
Link to full case study:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/118815785/Parkr-A-UX-Case-Study