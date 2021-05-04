Arnav Sharma

Parkr: Parking Assistant App

Parkr is an all-in-one parking assistant app that helps you search lots around you, book your space and navigate through the parking lot, complete with online payments. This was a UX project that was made for a design hackathon. Our team came 2nd!

Link to full case study:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/118815785/Parkr-A-UX-Case-Study

Posted on May 4, 2021
