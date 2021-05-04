Muhammad Ali Fikri

Music App Design

Muhammad Ali Fikri
Muhammad Ali Fikri
  • Save
Music App Design design mobile ios musican music
Download color palette

Hello Music Lovers, ✌️⁣

I want to introduce you to my music app design. the purpose of making this application is provides a place for music lovers and music creators 🎶

If you like this, don't forget to press like. ❤️⁣
If you have feedback, please comment on this post. ⁣

Pict : https://www.freepik.com/

Need more information : ⁣
📩 Email : fikriali48@gmail.com
📸 Instagram : fikrishb01⁣

View all tags
Posted on May 4, 2021
Muhammad Ali Fikri
Muhammad Ali Fikri

More by Muhammad Ali Fikri

View profile
    • Like