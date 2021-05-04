Subrata Das

datafy_data_science

Subrata Das
Subrata Das
  • Save
datafy_data_science ui print design marketing brand identity chart data science data visualization modern logo tech logo feminine logo logos logo design
Download color palette

Hello Everyone, After a few days, I am posting a logo design exploration for a data science startup company. My aim was to make it a simple, appropriate, and distinctive mark. Here is the final output.

Hope you like it.
Interested to work with me? Feel free to reach out.
Email: subrata_dass@outlook.com
Thanks, Subrata Das

Subrata Das
Subrata Das

More by Subrata Das

View profile
    • Like