App similar to OLX

This app allows users to purchase, sell, or rent a variety of products, including electronics, furniture, real estate, vehicles, educational materials, etc. It's a great platform that allows you to do anything with the click of a button.
This app helps web marketers, retailers, & freelancers effectively promote their work as well as businesses and target consumers. A personalized app could be the right solution for your needs whether you are a small business or a marketing professional looking for a competent advertisement solution.
The vital characteristics of this classified mobile app are:
-Easy and Quick Sign up
-Post-Free ads with Verified Leads
-Buy or Sell a wide range of products
-Smart search option
-Built-in messaging interface
-Notifications in real-time
-Offers and Discounts
There is room for improvement and many more features. Feedbacks are always welcome for the scope of improvement.
Cheers!
https://ideausher.com/