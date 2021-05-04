Nisheta Gupta

Parkr : Your new way of parking

Nisheta Gupta
Nisheta Gupta
  • Save
Parkr : Your new way of parking carservice orange black car parking app parking icon typography vector branding ux ui app
Download color palette

Parkr was a small UX project that was made for a design hackathon. My team came 2nd! 🥳

Check out the entire case study on Behance -
https://www.behance.net/gallery/118815785/Parkr-A-UX-Case-Study

Nisheta Gupta
Nisheta Gupta

More by Nisheta Gupta

View profile
    • Like